Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 2,505,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,942. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

