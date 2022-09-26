Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,057,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,339. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

