Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

STIP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.36. 2,244,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,636. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35.

