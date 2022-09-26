Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 296,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 1,021,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,025. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

