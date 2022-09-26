Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Acquires C$339,512.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Peter Aghar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,103,411.29.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

