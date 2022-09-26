Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030071 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.