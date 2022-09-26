Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Rating)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.