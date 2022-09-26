Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,978,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 76,737 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $307.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,186. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average of $305.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

