Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,693. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,883 shares of company stock worth $12,056,341. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

