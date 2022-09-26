Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,548 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.