Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,873. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

