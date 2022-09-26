Guardian Investment Management Has $324,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 3,849,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

