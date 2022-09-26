Guardian Investment Management Purchases 2,015 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $113.00. 3,596,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,163. 3M has a 12-month low of $111.62 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

