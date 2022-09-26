Gulden Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00273756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001224 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017128 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

