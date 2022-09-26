Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.65. 1,200,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

