Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

