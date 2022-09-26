Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. 2,351,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

