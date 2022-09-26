Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $584.65. 690,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.98 and its 200-day moving average is $664.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

