Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.30. 1,453,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

