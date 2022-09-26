Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up approximately 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. 597,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,030. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

