Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 366,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,558,323 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,259,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

