Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,046.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $6.46 million and $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00147486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00278054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00757409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00604475 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,041,956 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

