Haywood Securities Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Nan H. Lee bought 4,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

