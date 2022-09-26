HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 47.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,318. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

