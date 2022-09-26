Head to Head Survey: American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) & Its Competitors

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Clean Resources Group
|N/A
|-$1.13 million
|-8.57
|American Clean Resources Group Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|$165.39 million
|-8.05
Insider and Institutional Ownership
54.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Clean Resources Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-24.51%
|American Clean Resources Group Competitors
|-67.71%
|-18.25%
|-8.44%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Clean Resources Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Clean Resources Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American Clean Resources Group Competitors
|229
|1056
|1470
|39
|2.47
As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 40.88%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
American Clean Resources Group rivals beat American Clean Resources Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About American Clean Resources Group
Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.
