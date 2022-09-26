HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on November 24th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

(Get Rating)

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.