Hoge Finance Trading Down 30.5% This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance’s launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.