Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 7582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research firms have commented on HLLY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

The firm has a market cap of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Holley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

