Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. Hologic has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

