HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

In related news, insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 42,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,634.15 ($37,506.40).

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

