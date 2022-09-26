Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 26922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.