Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HYI)

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE:HYI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of C$7.49 and a one year high of C$9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
