Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HRL stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 98.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 624,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 309,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

