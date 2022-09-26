Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $430.78. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.