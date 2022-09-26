Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $138.70. 36,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

