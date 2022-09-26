Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of HNDL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
