Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $170.03. 51,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

