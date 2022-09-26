Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.79. 93,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

