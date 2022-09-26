Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.57. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

