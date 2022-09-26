Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 923 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

