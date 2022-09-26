HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $28.16

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.11. HSBC shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 32,004 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

