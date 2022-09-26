Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.24. 33,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,912,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

