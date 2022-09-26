HYCON Price Tops $0.0001 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $309,317.00 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

