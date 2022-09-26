Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
