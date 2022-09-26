ICHI Market Capitalization Reaches $26.60 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00027878 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,030.60 or 1.09839023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

