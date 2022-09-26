IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 6.1% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.84. 7,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 376,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.