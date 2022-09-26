IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 6.1% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.84. 7,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 376,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

