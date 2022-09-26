Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products.
