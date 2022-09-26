Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 6746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

