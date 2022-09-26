Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 6746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
