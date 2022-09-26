Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys 652 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE FN traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$36.85. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.48.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. Analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

