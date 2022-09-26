Insider Buying: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Buys $8,877,485.34 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.